Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.25% of Nomad Foods worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

