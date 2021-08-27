Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 517,587 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 517,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.49.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

