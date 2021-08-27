Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 147,199 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 147,199 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $222.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $223.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

