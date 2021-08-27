Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 176,010 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,010 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Polaris by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Polaris by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

