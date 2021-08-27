Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 4,889 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SITM opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $214.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,076.75, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 49.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SiTime by 115,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.