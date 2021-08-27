Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 4,889 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SITM opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $214.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,076.75, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.
