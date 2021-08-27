ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) vs. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Critical Comparison

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.21 $960.49 million $0.43 20.74 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.09 $58.12 million $2.37 11.55

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ASE Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.20%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.89% 14.98% 5.97% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 8.85% 13.88% 7.71%

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

