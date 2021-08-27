ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.91

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.91 and last traded at $110.47, with a volume of 5377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.43.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in ASGN by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASGN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

