Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in August

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMGLF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. Asiamet Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio include BKM Copper, BKZ Polymetallic, and Beutong Copper Gold. The company was founded on October 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

