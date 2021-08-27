ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $391.50

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $391.50 and last traded at $391.50, with a volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 price target on shares of ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.59.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.