Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

