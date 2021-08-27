Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

