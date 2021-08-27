Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 4.7%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 29,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,558,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

