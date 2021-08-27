AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

