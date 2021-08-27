Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $609,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,378. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

