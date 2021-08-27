Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.45. 33,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,623. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

