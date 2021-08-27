Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 145 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.19. 525,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The company has a market capitalization of $327.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

