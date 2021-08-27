Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.47. 16,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.