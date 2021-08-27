Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. Purchases 7,240 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATCX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 51,771 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

