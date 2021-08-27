Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Increased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

