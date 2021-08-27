Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce $47.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.61 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $52.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $204.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $206.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $246.15 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $287.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 3,849,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,306,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

