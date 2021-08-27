Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $2.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

