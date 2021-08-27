Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.84.

ADSK stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.64. The company had a trading volume of 106,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.76. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

