AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $224.39 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.35.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

