Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. 11,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118 shares of company stock worth $992,477 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

