AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $29.34.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.