AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AVITA Medical by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

