Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

AVT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 2,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avnet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Avnet worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

