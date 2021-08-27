AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

AVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.