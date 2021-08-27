AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 580,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

