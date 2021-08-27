B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 1,500,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 297,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

