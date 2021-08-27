Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,304,860 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.56.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 152,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

