Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,304,860 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.56.
BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 152,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
