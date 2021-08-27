Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Square were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.23. 314,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,742,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.91. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.