Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $15.53 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $52.96. 49,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.