Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 12,377 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 565.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,376. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $286.18 and a one year high of $471.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.98.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

