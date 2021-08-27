Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 2,945 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,498 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.88. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.