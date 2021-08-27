Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $15.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,358. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

