Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

