Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $167.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.30 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. 1,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,999 shares of company stock worth $4,695,290. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.