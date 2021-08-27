Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $148.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

