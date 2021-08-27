Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $148.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.
Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
