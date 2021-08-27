Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$152.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Shares of BMO opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

