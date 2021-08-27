Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 2.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $22.83. 811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 974,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZUN. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Get Baozun alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.