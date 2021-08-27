Barclays Upgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to “Overweight”

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $374.01 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $376.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

