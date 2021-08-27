Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.60 ($93.65).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €65.97 ($77.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €66.70. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

