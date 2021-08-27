BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.55.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at C$64.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.50. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The firm has a market cap of C$58.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.