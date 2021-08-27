Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 267,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

