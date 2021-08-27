Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 975.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

EWU opened at $32.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90.

