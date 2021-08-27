Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Prologis stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.