Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 61 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $701.16 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $694.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

