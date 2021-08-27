Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 783 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 668,810 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

