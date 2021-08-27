Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $248.50. 1,127,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

