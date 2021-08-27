Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.48

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 2596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $28,875,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Belden by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 243,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

